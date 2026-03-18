/WION World Pulse: From Ruskin Bond to Saina Nehwal, icons of excellence honoured; check full list

Policy makers, strategic observers, and industry titans from the fields of defence, automobiles, technology, and business converged at the WION World Pulse Summit in the national capital on Wednesday (March 18). The summit, themed "Rhythm of the New World Order," served as a premier platform to discuss the evolving global landscape, emerging technologies, and the future of international business amidst shifting geopolitics.

The event featured a high-powered lineup of speakers, including Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and Pralhad Joshi, the Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy. They were joined by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who serves as the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, and ACM Rakesh Bhadauria (Retd.), the former Chief of the Air Staff, who shared profound insights on national security and strategic defence.

Celebrating excellence: WION Icon Awards

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Beyond the strategic dialogues, WION recognised extraordinary achievers across various fields for their relentless dedication and impact on society.

Ruskin Bond: WION Icon Award for Lifetime Achievement in Literature



The legendary 91-year-old author, known as the "Wordsworth of India," has spent seven decades capturing the soul of the Himalayas. With over 500 short stories and novels, Bond’s simple yet evocative prose has made him a household name, inspiring generations of readers to find beauty in nature and the ordinary.

Saina Nehwal: WION Icon Award in Sports

A trailblazer in Indian badminton, Saina Nehwal is the first Indian shuttler to win an Olympic medal. With 24 international titles, including a Commonwealth Games gold, she has been instrumental in making badminton a premier sport in India and remains a symbol of resilience for young athletes.

Krishna Ella: WION Icon Award for Contributions in Public Health

As the co-founder of Bharat Biotech, Dr Krishna Ella played a pivotal role in India’s battle against COVID-19 by developing Covaxin. His leadership in vaccine research and focus on affordable healthcare have placed India on the global map as a biotechnology powerhouse.

Alok Bansal: WION Icon Award for Contributions in the Financial Sector

A visionary leader in the fintech space, Alok Bansal has been instrumental in democratising financial services in India. As a co-founder of Policybazaar, he has significantly contributed to increasing insurance penetration and financial literacy across the country.

Babita Phogat: WION Icon Award in Sports

A Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Babita Phogat, has been a fierce representative of Indian wrestling on the world stage. Her journey from a small village in Haryana to international podiums has become a powerful narrative of women’s empowerment in sports.

Chirag Paswan: WION Icon Award in Politics

Representing the new generation of Indian leadership, Chirag Paswan was recognised for his active role in shaping regional and national discourse. His focus on youth-centric policies and administrative accountability marks him as a key figure in the "New World Order."

Milind Soman: WION Icon Award for Fitness

The "Ironman of India," Milind Soman, has redefined the standards of health and ageing. An actor and supermodel, Soman is best known for his marathon running and his commitment to promoting a barefoot running culture, proving that fitness is a lifelong journey regardless of age.

Anupam Kher: WION Icon Award in Entertainment

A veteran of over 500 films, Anupam Kher is a global face of Indian cinema. From his breakthrough in Saaransh to his international acclaim in New Amsterdam, Kher has been a vocal advocate for the arts and a versatile performer who continues to push the boundaries of storytelling.