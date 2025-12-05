/WION Explains | Why do foreign leaders, like Putin, receive 21-gun salute in India

Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in India on Thursday (Dec 4) for a 2-day state visit. He received a red carpet welcome from the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Palam Airport in New Delhi. On Friday (Dec 5), the Russian president received a ceremonial 21-gun salute at Rashtrapati Bhavan. But have you ever wondered why the foreign leaders receive the 21-gun salute in India? Here's all you need to know.

The gesture is regarded as the highest ceremonial honour in India and is part of a tradition inherited from British rule. In present-day India, the 21-gun salute is reserved only for the Indian President, the national flag, and key state ceremonies. But it is also extended to foreign heads of state on official visits to the country.

The history and significance

During the British rule, the gun salute was institutionalised to denote rank and protocol. At that time, the 101-gun salute was used to be extended for the British Monarch, who also held the title “Maharaja of India". The Queen, members of the royal family, the Viceroy and the Governor-General used to get a 31-gun salute and the 21-gun salute was reserved for foreign heads of state and their families. In India, the 21-gun salute is reserved for the most solemn and prestigious national occasions.

Putin's India visit

PM Modi welcomed the Russian president at the Palam Airport, and the duo carpooled to reach the official residence of PM Modi. This was the second time the duo was seen sharing the same car. Last time, in September, Putin had offered a ride to PM Modi in his official car during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China.

Both leaders held a bilateral meeting at the Hyderabad House, a 97-year-old architectural landmark whose role in the country’s statecraft has only grown with time. But before that, Putin was hosted by PM Modi for a private dinner.