Will make all efforts to bring Mehul Choksi back: India

In the first official reaction by the Indian government on Mehul Choksi development, the ministry of external affairs has said all efforts will be made to bring him back. Choksi is involved in the multi-crore PNB scam and is in Dominica facing trial for illegally entering the country.

"India remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure that fugitives are brought back to India to face justice," the MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said.

"We understand that he is currently in the custody of Dominican authorities and certain legal proceedings are underway. We will continue to make all efforts that he is brought back to India," Bagchi said, talking specifically about Choksi.

Choksi had fled to Antigua after the fraud and taken the citizenship of the country. In May, he mysteriously disappeared only to be found in Dominica. India has sent a plane with legal documents that could help in his early repatriation from the Caribbean country.

This movement from Antigua to Dominica has come under the spotlight as lawyers claim he was abducted while local authorities in Antigua say he went on his own accord.

On Wednesday, he was presented before a magistrate court where he pleaded not guilty for illegally entering the country.