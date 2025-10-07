/Will Maithli Thakur contest Bihar Elections 2025? Who is she and what we know about her meeting with BJP leaders

Folk singer Maithili Thakur recently met BJP election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai sparking rumours of contesting the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections. Speaking to media, she also expressed her desire to enter politics. Thakur is a native of Benipatti in Madhubani district of Bihar. About her recent meeting with BJP leaders, Thakur said that she discussed the state's future, while adding nothing on her candidature has been decided yet.

When asked where she would contest if given a chance, she said, “I would like to contest from my home constituency... my village if given a poll ticket. I have a special connect from that place.” On whom she is supporting in the Bihar elections, "I don't want to comment on this right now... I am standing strong to contribute whatever possible towards the country's development. According to reports, Thakur is expected to contest the Bihar elections from the Alinagar seat in Darbhanga.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who is Maithli Thakur?

Maithili Thakur was just 17 when she rose to national fame on Colors TV’s Rising Star, impressing judges Shankar Mahadevan, Monali Thakur, and Diljit Dosanjh with her powerful rendition of Om Namah Shivaay. She won Ticket to Finale round against Vikram Jeet, eventually facing Banett Dosanjh in the final showdown. Despite a strong performance, Maithili lost the title by a razor-thin margin of just two audience votes, finishing as the runner-up. As a child, she had previously competed in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs in 2011 and Indian Idol Junior in 2015, making it to the Top 20 in both before being eliminated. She became a social media sensation as her music videos gained massive popularity.

Bihar Elections on Nov 6 and 11

Bihar will vote in two phases - on November 6 and November 11, the Election Commission of India announced on Oct 6. The election results will be announced on November 14. In 2020 state polls, the BJP-JDU alliance defeated the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan with a narrow margin. The BJP-JDU alliance won 125 seats (BJP 74, JDU 42, Others 8) while RJD won 75, Congress 19, others 16. Though JDU was the junior partner in the alliance with lesser seats in their kitty, Nitish Kumar ended up being the Chief Minister of the state - for the seventh time. However, midway through his term, he did what most people expected the most from him! He shifted his allegiance and joined the Mahagathbandhan in 2022, taking oath as CM for eighth term. This time Kumar became instrumental in forming yet another anti-BJP grouping - the INDIA alliance, only to exit it in 2024. He patched up with BJP and became the CM again and took oath for the ninth time.

Ahead of the Bihar Elections 2025, Nitish Kumar has vowed not to shift sides "ever again." The BJP is yet again rowing its boat with Nitish as its oarsman. The Mahagathbandhan is hesitant to project RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as its CM face, despite his commendable performance in 2020 state elections. This time, the elder Lalu Yadav scion - Tej Pratap Yadav is not with RJD anymore and has formed his own Janshakti Janta Dal. In the fray is also Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj - Delhi media's current favourite and man credited for victory of many politicians in the country - from PM Modi to Mamata Banerjee. In NDA, there's Modi's ‘Hanuman’ - Union Chirag Paswan - His Lok Janshakti Partyhas not shied away from expressing its desire for the top post in the state. Apart from regional players like Mukesh Sahni’s VIP party, Paswan's uncle Pashupati Paras, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awami Morcha, there's Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM - whose party won a whopping five seats in the Seemanchal region last elections.