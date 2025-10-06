'Bihar will be the most 'transparent' and 'easy' poll in India's history', says Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday (October 6) announced the schedule for the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, describing the election will be the most ‘transparent, secure and easy” elections in India’s history. According to the Election Commission, polling in Bihar will be conducted in two phases — on November 6 and November 11 — while counting of votes will be held on November 14.

Kumar highlighted the state’s efforts to clean up its electoral rolls, saying that the window for filing objections and requesting changes remains open. The special intensive revision of the voter list started on June 24, 2025, with the draft rolls published on August 1. Citizens were allowed to file claims and objections until September 1, and the final list was made public on September 30. For the first time, every one of Bihar’s 243 constituencies will have its own general observer, while each of the 38 districts will have a designated police observer to strengthen oversight. Additionally, counting of postal ballots will be completed before the final two rounds of vote counting. The Chief Election Commissioner said, "The voter list revision started on June 24, 2025, and the draft was published on August 1. Citizens were given time to file claims or objections until September 1. The final voter list was released on September 30.”

