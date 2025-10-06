Bihar Election 2025: How many phases, how many seats and key polling dates

The Election Commission of India in a press conference on Monday (Oct 6) announced Bihar election dates for 2025. The assembly elections for 243 constituencies in the state will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11.

Counting of votes to elect the eighteenth Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held on November 14.

The EC will set up 90, 712 number of polling stations for 74.2 million people to cast their votes. The total number of female voters are 35 million, while the number of male voters stand close to 40 million.

The previous assembly elections in 2020 were held in three phases through October–November to elect the Seventeenth Bihar Legislative Assembly.

The dates were announced after Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, held several meetings in state capital Patna over the weekend.

The poll body also met leaders from national and state political parties including the BJP, JD(U), RJD and Congress for their suggestions on the election schedule. They had reportedly urged the EC to conduct the polls after Chhath Puja for larger voter turnout.