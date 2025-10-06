/Bihar Polls 2025: Voters can now carry phones. Here's what the election commissioner said...

Phones to be allowed in polling booths? Election Commission's Gyanesh Kumar has found a solution to this, here's what he said…
It’s common knowledge that mobiles are not allowed in polling booths but that does add to voters worries. As communication and other chores remain on the back burner as most of us our reliant on our phones for a lot of things. From online payment to everything else, the Election Commission's Gyanesh Kumar has found a solution to this. "A voter can deposit his/her mobile phone just outside the polling station room,” he said as he announced initiatives for the Bihar elections.
"We want to assure Bihar voters that not only will the elections be exemplary and smooth, but also the most peaceful due to a special focus on maintaining law and order," he added.
Among the 17 news initiatives, the most important ones are webcasting of the entire polling process to ensure the transparency in the whole exercise. The reforms also include wider use of the ECINet app for the all the data regarding the elections in the state.