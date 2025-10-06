/Bihar assembly polls 2025: Polling phases, result day, new rules and key takeaways for voters

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar providing detailed updates at a press conference. Emphasising transparency, efficiency, and voter engagement, the CEC confirmed that the election process will conclude before the current assembly’s term ends on November 22, 2025. Bihar’s electorate, consisting of 7.42 crore voters, will elect representatives to 243 assembly seats, spread across 90,712 polling stations.