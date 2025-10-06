Google Preferred
Bihar assembly polls 2025: Polling phases, result day, new rules and key takeaways for voters

Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Oct 06, 2025, 17:56 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 17:57 IST
Bihar will vote for the 243 assembly seats in two phases: November 6 (121 seats) and 11 (122 seats). The votes will be counted on November 14.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar providing detailed updates at a press conference. Emphasising transparency, efficiency, and voter engagement, the CEC confirmed that the election process will conclude before the current assembly’s term ends on November 22, 2025. Bihar’s electorate, consisting of 7.42 crore voters, will elect representatives to 243 assembly seats, spread across 90,712 polling stations.

Key Takeaways in Brief:

  • Election Schedule and Voting Process: The Bihar Legislative Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases: Phase 1 on November 6 and Phase 2 on November 11, with results declared on November 14. This schedule ensures a smooth transition before the term ends. The assembly comprises 203 general seats, 38 reserved for Scheduled Castes, and 2 for Scheduled Tribes.
  • A notable highlight is the presence of 14,000 voters aged over 100 years, underscoring the inclusivity of the democratic process. To reduce crowding, a maximum of 1,200 voters per polling station will be allowed, with local authorities managing queues effectively.
  • For the first time, 243 general observers, 38 police observers, and 67 expenditure observers have been appointed, including one general observer per constituency.
  • Digital Initiatives: ECI Net and Voter ID Reforms: The ECI has launched ECI Net, a unified digital platform integrating over 40 election-related applications. The system allows real-time tracking of voter registration, polling arrangements, and counting, while providing citizens access to information and direct contact with their Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Advanced encryption ensures data security, marking a significant step towards digitising election management.
  • Additionally, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, implemented nationwide, has updated electoral rolls and ensured accuracy. New EPIC cards will now be delivered within 15 days of any update in the voter list. Voter identification will be enhanced through identity cards for BLOs, allowing voters to verify the authenticity of officials visiting their homes. The Aadhaar card is acceptable for identification but remains optional, following Supreme Court directives.

  • Election Preparations and Transparency Measures: To ensure a fair process, mock polls will be conducted at every polling station under the observation of candidates and their agents. Color photographs and larger fonts on EVMs have been introduced to reduce voter confusion. Furthermore, the ECI will implement 100 per cent webcasting at all polling booths to monitor proceedings in real time, allowing immediate reporting of irregularities.
  • Though no phones are still allowed inside polling stations, an arrangement has been arrived at, allowing people to deposit their mobiles while they vote.
  • For the first time, special training sessions for over 90,000 BLOs and 700 booth-level agents were conducted at IIIDEM, Delhi, alongside sessions for Bihar police to strengthen law-and-order preparedness.
  • Voter information slips (VIS) will be printed in red colour for clarity, and additional digital tools will facilitate real-time updates and election management.
  • CEC Gyanesh Kumar urged voters to treat the elections like a festival akin to Chhath Puja, appealing to citizens to participate enthusiastically. These initiatives collectively reflect the ECI’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity, making Bihar 2025 a benchmark for future state elections.

About the Author

Subhadra Srivastava is a Sub Editor at WION with two years of experience in media industry covering beats such as space, defence, and geopolitics.

