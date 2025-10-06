/Can you guess Asia’s 6 most dangerous nations and where India ranks?

Asia, a continent of dizzying diversity, is also a crucible of conflict, where ancient rivalries and modern geopolitics collide. The Global Peace Index (GPI), crafted by the Institute for Economics and Peace, measures peace across 163 countries using 23 indicators spanning conflict, societal safety, and militarisation. Lower scores denote stability, higher ones danger. In 2024, the GPI ranges from Iceland’s tranquil 1.112 to Yemen’s dire 3.397, with Asia’s average of 2.228 surpassing the global mean of 2.10, reflecting a region on edge. The World Population Review’s 2024 rankings spotlight Asia’s most volatile nations, so here's a list of the seven most dangerous Asian countries:

