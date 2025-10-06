/Election Commission announces 17 new reforms for Bihar polls, to be implemented nationwide later

The reforms for Bihar elections include wider use of the ECINet app for the all the data regarding the elections in the state.
The much-awaited Bihar state assembly election dates have been announced. The state will undergo an election in two phases - on November 6 and 11, with results set to be declared on November 14. The Election Commission has also announced a plethora of new initiatives which will be implemented during the polls. The news implementation, according to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, will serve as the model for all the upcoming elections across the country. These new initiatives, a total of 17, have been introduced to further streamline the elections process as well as bring transparency to the whole exercise.
Among the 17 news initiatives, the most important ones are webcasting of the entire polling process to ensure the transparency in the whole exercise. The reforms also include wider use of the ECINet app for the all the data regarding the elections in the state.