Wikipedia, Google searches for Lakshadweep hit an all-time high

The visit of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lakshadweep has seen a record-breaking surge in online searches for Lakshadweep islands. The archipelago, famed for its pristine beauty, has seen an unprecedented spike in views on its Wikipedia page, soaring from an average of under 2,000 to a staggering 700,000 views in just four days – starting from January 5, 2024.

The increase in Wikipedia page views mirrors the amplified chatter on social media platforms, where captivating visuals and first-hand accounts shared by PM Modi’s recent visit have ignited a global fascination with this relatively unexplored destination.

As per statistics by Google Trends, under the “Tourist Destination” category, Lakshadweep saw a major spike in Google searches, particularly on January 8, 2024, with a 100 per cent increase alone on that day.

Last week, PM Modi visited Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti in Lakshadweep for the launch of various projects. During the visit, the PM reflected on his snorkelling experience and termed his early morning walks on the beaches of Lakshadweep as “blissful”. The surge in online interest has triggered a surge in inquiries and bookings, signalling a palpable surge in interest among potential travellers. Worldwide search interest for Lakshadweep is at its highest in the last 20 years, that too by a huge margin according to Google data.

Travel booking platform MakeMyTrip observed a 3,400 per cent increase in searches for Lakshadweep. This came as “#LakshadweepTourism” trended on X two days ago. Another platform, Yatra also claimed to have observed a 30X increase in queries of the pristine islands.