Why are Indian truckers on nationwide strike? What are they protesting?

A major change in the colonial-era criminal laws by the Indian government has triggered nationwide protests by truckers. The strike entered its second day on Tuesday (Jan 2) as demonstrations were reported from various parts of the country.

Why the truck strike?

The three-day strike has been launched by truck, bus and tanker drivers to protest against the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which has a provision for hit-and-run cases. and provision in hit-and-run cases. Previously, the cases were filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), with a punishment of two years.

However, the new law stipulates that drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh ($8400).

What are the truckers claiming?

Transporters across the spectrum are fiercely opposed to the legislation. They have petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking withdrawal of the stringent sections.

The majority are of the view that the enforcement of the law without addressing concerns may disrupt the supply chains. Additionally, they argue that the law was passed without consultation with stakeholders and that the truckers.

The major bone of contention remains the investigation process to be followed in the event of an alleged hit-and-run case. Transporters argue that the legislation might be used to exploit the truckers who are unfairly accused even when they are not at fault in accidents.

What is the ground situation?

While the centre is yet to engage the various stakeholders, the state governments are scurrying to ensure that the strike does not affect the public,

The Maharashtra government has urged police to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders.

In Gujarat, the protesters blocked highways passing through Kheda, Valsad, Gir Somnath, Bharuch, and Mehsana districts on Monday. On some routes, the protesters burned tyres, leading to massive snarls.

In Chhattisgarh, more than 12,000 private bus drivers announced a strike, leaving commuters stranded at bus stations in Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, and Rajnandgaon.

In West Bengal, truck and commercial vehicle drivers blocked national highway number 2 near Dankuni toll plaza in the Hoogly district.