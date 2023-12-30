India: Airplane transported by truck gets trapped under bridge in Motihari, Bihar

In an uncommon spectacle for both pedestrians and drivers, a decommissioned aeroplane became lodged in the centre of a road in Motihari, Bihar, on Friday. The discarded aircraft was being transported via a trailer truck from Mumbai to Assam.

The truck became stranded in the centre of the road beneath the Piprakothi bridge. Local truck drivers and residents quickly joined forces, offering assistance to remove the wreckage of the aircraft and help clear traffic congestion.

It seems that the driver miscalculated the clearance height of the overbridge in comparison to the height of the load on the vehicle, leading to it becoming trapped beneath the overbridge.

As per onlookers the airplane stayed lodged under the bridge for over an hour. The authorities arrived at the location around 9 am, and the vehicle was freed by lowering the lorry's tyre pressure.