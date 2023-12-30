India: Airplane transported by truck gets trapped under bridge in Motihari, Bihar
Story highlights
The truck became stranded in the centre of the road beneath the Piprakothi bridge. Local truck drivers and residents quickly joined forces, offering assistance to remove the wreckage of the aircraft and help the traffic congestion.
The truck became stranded in the centre of the road beneath the Piprakothi bridge. Local truck drivers and residents quickly joined forces, offering assistance to remove the wreckage of the aircraft and help the traffic congestion.
In an uncommon spectacle for both pedestrians and drivers, a decommissioned aeroplane became lodged in the centre of a road in Motihari, Bihar, on Friday. The discarded aircraft was being transported via a trailer truck from Mumbai to Assam.
The truck became stranded in the centre of the road beneath the Piprakothi bridge. Local truck drivers and residents quickly joined forces, offering assistance to remove the wreckage of the aircraft and help clear traffic congestion.
It seems that the driver miscalculated the clearance height of the overbridge in comparison to the height of the load on the vehicle, leading to it becoming trapped beneath the overbridge.
trending now
As per onlookers the airplane stayed lodged under the bridge for over an hour. The authorities arrived at the location around 9 am, and the vehicle was freed by lowering the lorry's tyre pressure.
This incident bears a striking resemblance to a similar event in November, 2022 in Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh. In that case, another aircraft had got stuck beneath a road underpass while being transported from Kochi to Hyderabad on a trailer attached to a truck.
Also read | Drone attack sparked fire, total power failure on MV Chem Pluto
(With inputs from agencies)