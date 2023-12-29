Drone attack sparked fire, total power failure on MV Chem Pluto

New details have emerged about the drone attack on MV Chem Pluto, specifying that it resulted in an onboard fire, subsequently extinguished by the ship's crew. The Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean region's (IFC IOR) weekly report highlighted a total power failure post-attack, leading to the vessel drifting until the crew rectified the defect.

The report emphasised that no crew injuries were reported in this incident; however, "the vessel reported substantial damages at the stern section and internal compartments." The drone exploded on the poop deck, pictures reveal.

On 23 Dec, about 220 miles off the Indian coast in the Arabian Sea, the Liberia-flagged tanker was attacked while en route from Jubail, Saudi Arabia, to New Mangalore, India.

Gurugram-based IFC-IOR, overseeing vessel movements in the Indian Ocean region was quick to inform the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, prompting a swift response with deployed assets. Following IFC-IOR inputs, an Indian Navy aircraft, a warship, and a Coast Guard ship were diverted to aid MV CHEM PLUTO.

The tanker was safely escorted by the Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram to Mumbai for repairs and further investigation of the attack. Upon arrival, the Indian Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal team conducted a preliminary assessment of the vessel to determine the type and nature of the attack.

Also watch | Houthis 10-hour onslaught in Red Sea after US announces Naval coalition | World News | WION × Further forensic and technical analysis will be essential to establish the attack vector, encompassing the type and quantity of explosive used.

From December 21-27, multiple drone incidents occurred, according to the Indian Navy Institute's report. On December 23, in the Red Sea, a US Navy ship intercepted and destroyed four drones. On December 26, within 10 hours in the Red Sea, Yemen, a US Navy ship successfully intercepted and neutralized 12 drones, three Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles, and two Land-Attack Cruise Missiles.

Given the recent surge in attacks in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has strategically deployed Guided Missile Destroyers—INS Mormugao, INS Kochi, and INS Kolkata—to different areas, ensuring a deterrent presence. Long-range maritime reconnaissance P8I aircraft are consistently assigned to uphold domain awareness.