Chandigarh, India

Om Prakash Chautala, the former chief minister of Haryana and leader of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) party, died on Friday (Dec 20) at the age of 89. Chautala reportedly suffered cardiac arrest at his Gurugram home and was rushed to hospital but he couldn't be saved.

Who was Om Prakash Chautala?

Om Prakash Chautala served as the seventh CM of Haryana. He was the son of the sixth deputy prime minister of India, Chaudhary Devi Lal.

The Indian politician held in his name the record for being the oldest prisoner of the Tihar Jail of Delhi (aged 87), when he was sent to jail in 2022.

Chautala is hailed as one of the major stalwarts of Indian politics; however, his career was also marked by controversies, including a recruitment scam that led to his imprisonment.

In 2013, Chautala was awarded 10 years of jail time for a scam involving the appointment of junior teachers during 1999-2000.

His INLD party was once a part of the National Democratic Alliance, led by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Later, he shifted his allegiance to a third front, involving parties other than BJP and Congress.

Chautala was also sentenced to four years in jail in a 16-year-old disproportionate assets case on 27 May 2022 by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court.

Om Prakash Chautala's family

Om Prakash Chautala's wife, Sneh Lata, died in August 2019. The politician is survived by his three daughters and two sons, Abhay Singh Chautala and Ajay Singh Chautala.

(With inputs from agencies)