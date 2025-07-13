/ Who is Utsav Shekhar? Delhi Police release pic of Audi driver who ran over 5 people sleeping on footpath in Vasant Vihar

Delhi Police on Sunday (Jul 13) released a picture of the driver who ran over five persons sleeping on a footpath in the Vasant Vihar area of the Indian national capital earlier this week. The man, identified as Utsav Shekhar, ran over five people with his Audi car on 9 July 2025, allegedly while driving under the influence, said the Delhi Police in a statement. The injured victims were rushed to a hospital, while the perpetrator, Utsav Shekhar was detained.

What happened?

At around 1:45 am on Wednesday (Jul 9), a car on its way from Noida crushed five people who were sleeping on a pavement near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump, in front of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar. The five injured were identified as Ladhi (age 40 years), Bimla (age 8 years), Sabami (age 45 years), Narayani (age 35 years), and Ramchander (age 45 years), all residents of Rajasthan. They were rushed to the hospital.

In a statement, the Delhi police said, "On dated 09.07.2025 at 01:45 AM, a PCR call vide DD No.3A regarding accident near Indian Petrol Pump, infront of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar was received at PS Vasant Vihar. On reaching the spot, it came to notice that injured persons have been shifted to hospitals. All were sleeping on footpath.". They added that "Statements of eyewitnesses were recorded, wherein they stated that a white colour Audi Car ran over the above-mentioned persons while they were sleeping on the footpath. The driver of the offending vehicle, namely Utsav Shekhar resident of Dwarka, age 40 yrs, was apprehended and legal action taken."