/PM Modi hails 'largest youth population and largest democracy' as India's superpowers at 16th Rozgar Mela

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Jul 12) noted that India was "moving towards becoming the third-largest economy of the world". Addressing the appointees at the 16th edition of Rozgar Mela, Modi said, "Today, the world accepts that India has two immense powers - demography and democracy, that is, the largest youth population and the largest democracy. This strength of the youth is both the capital and the guarantee of a bright future for our India. Our government is working to convert this capital into a formula for prosperity." He also noted that lakhs of youth have been given employment through rozgar melas (employment festivals).

What did PM Modi say during the 16th Rozgar Mela?

Highlighting his recent visit to five nations, the Indian PM noted that the agreements signed bilaterally with these nations would give a major boost to India's manufacturing and service sectors of the country, which will ultimately benefit the youth of the country. "Two days ago, I returned after travelling to five countries. The echo of India's youth power was heard in every country. During this period, all the agreements that were made will benefit India's youth. India will benefit significantly in the coming days from the agreements made in various sectors, including defence, pharma, digital technology, energy, and rare earth minerals. India's manufacturing and service sectors will get a huge boost," he said.

Hailing India's democracy PM Modi said, “Today the world acknowledges that India possesses two limitless powers—first, demographics, and second, democracy... This strength of the youth is both the greatest asset and the greatest guarantee of India's bright future. Our government is tirelessly engaged in making this asset a formula for prosperity.. I returned from a five-country visit and in every country, the resonance of India's youthful energy was heard. During this time, all the agreements that were made will surely benefit the youth of India, both nationally and internationally...”