Who is Shaista Parveen? Gangster Atiq Ahmad's wife now 'most wanted' by UP- Will she surrender?

Slain gangster Atiq Ahmad’s wife, Shaista Parveen is now on the ‘most wanted’ list of UP Police. A reward of Rs. 50,000 has been announced for any information about the wife of Atiq, who was shot dead in police custody recently. The 51-year-old Shaista lost her son, Asad and husband, Atiq within a gap of two days. While Asad was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi, Atiq and his brother, Ashraf, were shot dead in Prayaraj.

Shaista has been absconding since the video of Atiq and Ashraf’s killing surfaced online. Earlier, there were some rumours about Shaista’s surrendering at Atiq’s last rites, but none of them was found to be true.

Shaista’s alleged letter to CM Yogi

A letter written on February 27 allegedly penned by Parveen to UP’s Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath emerged following the death of Atiq. In the letter, Parveen asserts that Atiq and Ashraf are being wrongly framed in the Umesh Pal murder case. She further claimed that Minister Nand Gopal Gupta orchestrated Pal’s entire assassination.

"If you (CM Adityanath) don't intervene, my husband, brother-in-law, and sons would be killed," she wrote in the letter. The letter was written on February 27.

Parveen has had four cases registered in Prayagraj since 2009. Three of the cases were regarding cheating and one was for murder.

The first three cases were filed in Colonelganj, dating back to 2009. Each case was registered under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420, 467, 468, 471 and section 30 of the Arms Act, and the murder case was related to Umesh Pal.

New reports now claim that Parveen was involved in planning and executing Umesh Pal’s murder. As per reports, she managed Atiq Ahmad’s syndicate during his imprisonment.

Who is Shaista Parveen?

Shaista is the daughter of retired police constable Mohammed Haroon and her family used to live in Damupur village in Prayagraj. As a child, she lived with her father in the government police quarters. Shaista, the eldest of her siblings, has four sisters and two brothers. One of her brothers is the principal of a madrasa.

She married Atiq in 1996, after which her world changed upside down. She studied till Class 12 and had no association with any illegal activities.

In 2021, Shaista joined AIMIM, and in January 2023, she joined the BSP. When Shaista joined the BSP, she said, “My husband (Atiq) could not learn discipline due to friendship with SP supremo (former). My husband always liked BSP and even helped top BSP leaders earlier." Mayawati, however, decided not to field Shaista in the mayoral election.

Shaista is known as the godmother in Atiq’s gang and had played an active role in the gang.

Atiq's relative Mohammad Jishan said Atiq once sent his son Ali accompanied by 25 shooters to Jishan asking him to transfer his land in Shaista's name and demanding ₹5 crores.

UP Police is on a hunt now to find Shaista Parveen and as per reports, she could be observing iddah, a period of seclusion following her husband’s death where no one can meet her. The police are also on a hunt to nab Guddu Muslim, who is another co-accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.





