Sudan unrest: Jaishankar appreciates his Saudi Arabian counterpart's assessment of situation

India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and "appreciated his assessment of the Sudan situation" as the latest report states that the death toll reached 270 and over 2,600 injured. Media reports have stated that at least 31 tribals from Karnataka are stuck.

In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote: "Spoke to Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, HH @FaisalbinFarhan just now. Appreciated his assessment of the Sudan situation. Will remain in close touch."

Crisis in Sundan escalated

The North African nation is going through a crisis phase as deadly clashes erupted last week between the army and the main paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

On Sunday, the Sudanese army pounded paramilitary bases with air strikes as the power struggle continues to rage in the North African nation and it appeared that the army gained the upper hand.

People in the conflict zones are stranded at home in the capital Khartoum without electricity or water as they marked the last few days of Ramadan.

A precautionary advisory was issued by the Indian Embassy in Sudan on Tuesday, suggesting rationing their supplies as the "situation may continue for a few more days".

The Embassy of India in Khartoum tweeted: "We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe."

The Ministry of External Affairs set up a Control Room to provide information and assistance to Indians on Monday. The MEA press release noted: "In view of the current situation in Sudan, a Control Room has been set up at the Ministry of External Affairs to provide information and assistance."

