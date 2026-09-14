/Who is Manoj Jarange Patil? Why is he fasting and what is the Maratha quota controversy?

Manoj Jarange Patil, the face of Maharashtra’s Maratha reservation movement, is once again at the centre of a major political and law-and-order controversy.Jarange has announced a march towards Mumbai and plans to begin an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan over his demand for reservation benefits for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The proposed mobilisation comes during Ganeshotsav, when Mumbai is already witnessing large crowds and heightened security, putting the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police on alert.

Mumbai Police has however, denied him permission to protest on 19th September in Mumbai.

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Who is Manoj Jarange Patil?

Manoj Jarange Patil is a Maratha activist from Maharashtra's Jalna district. He has been associated with the Maratha reservation movement for more than a decade and has emerged as its most prominent face in recent years.

Jarange became a major political figure in 2023 when he began an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna, demanding reservation for Marathas.

His agitation gained statewide attention after a confrontation between police and protesters on September 1, 2023, when police used tear gas and resorted to a lathicharge. The incident triggered widespread protests and transformed Jarange into the most recognisable face of the Maratha quota movement.

Since then, he has held multiple hunger strikes and negotiations with successive Maharashtra governments.

Why do Marathas want reservation?

The Maratha community is one of Maharashtra's largest communities and has traditionally had a significant presence in agriculture, politics and public life.

However, sections of the community argue that they are facing growing economic distress, unemployment, declining agricultural incomes and difficulties accessing higher education and government employment.

Maharashtra introduced a separate reservation for Marathas in 2018 under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes category. The quota was initially 16 per cent.

But in 2021, the Supreme Court struck down the Maratha reservation law, saying the circumstances did not justify breaching the 50 per cent reservation ceiling.

This legal setback is at the heart of the current agitation.

What is the Kunbi certificate demand?

Jarange's current demand is closely linked to the Kunbi community.

Kunbis are classified as OBCs and are therefore entitled to reservation benefits under the existing OBC quota.

Jarange argues that historical records show that sections of the Maratha community have Kunbi ancestry. He wants eligible Marathas to be issued Kunbi caste certificates, allowing them to access OBC reservation benefits.

The movement has referred to historical documents, including records from the Hyderabad Nizam era and the Satara Gazette.

Jarange is also demanding implementation of the government's decisions concerning 'Sage Soyare', under which eligible blood relatives of people recognised as Kunbis could also potentially obtain Kunbi certificates.

The government says it has already taken several steps, including identifying historical records and issuing Kunbi certificates. But Jarange maintains that the implementation is inadequate.

Why is Jarange fasting again?

Jarange began his latest indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati on August 29, describing it as another phase of his campaign for Maratha reservation.

His demands include issuing Kunbi certificates to eligible Marathas, implementing historical records, withdrawing cases registered against Maratha protesters and providing assistance or jobs to families of people who died during earlier reservation agitations.

He had given the government a deadline to act on his demands.

After talks failed to produce the breakthrough he wanted, Jarange announced that the agitation would now move to Mumbai.

Why is the Mumbai protest controversial?

Jarange has called on Maratha supporters from across Maharashtra to travel to Mumbai. The proposed march is particularly sensitive because it coincides with Ganeshotsav, one of Mumbai's biggest annual festivals. Authorities are concerned about traffic management, security and the impact of a large political mobilisation during a period when lakhs of people are already on the streets.

The Maharashtra government has urged Jarange to reconsider holding the protest in Mumbai during the festival.

Jarange, however, has maintained that the agitation will be peaceful and democratic. He has asked his supporters to maintain discipline while insisting that he will not back down from his demands.

Mumbai Police deny permission

The confrontation escalated further after Mumbai Police denied permission for Jarange's proposed protest.

Authorities have cited concerns relating to public order and the management of large gatherings and processions during Ganeshotsav.

Jarange has rejected the decision and reiterated that he intends to reach Mumbai and sit on an indefinite fast at Azad Maidan.

The issue has also reached the Bombay High Court, which has not barred Jarange from coming to Mumbai, while authorities retain the power to take lawful measures to maintain public order.

Jarange alleges a conspiracy

The agitation has taken another serious turn after Jarange alleged that there was a conspiracy to shoot him during the proposed Mumbai march.

Jarange has claimed that attempts are being made to disrupt his mobilisation and has said he is prepared to face death but will not surrender his demand.

These are allegations made by Jarange and have not been independently established.

The controversy has also triggered political accusations, with opposition leaders accusing the Maharashtra government of mishandling the situation. The government, meanwhile, maintains that it has to balance the Maratha community's demands with the legal rights of existing OBC beneficiaries.

Why does the Maratha quota issue matter politically?

The Maratha reservation issue is far bigger than one activist or one hunger strike.

Jarange does not hold elected office, but his ability to mobilise large sections of the Maratha community has given him considerable political influence in Maharashtra.

The government faces a difficult balancing act: it must respond to a longstanding demand from a politically influential community while ensuring that any reservation decision survives judicial scrutiny.

At the same time, OBC organisations have raised concerns that extending Kunbi certificates to large numbers of Marathas could increase competition for benefits within the existing OBC quota.

That is the core of the controversy. Jarange wants eligible Marathas to receive OBC benefits through the Kunbi route based on historical records.

The government says it has already taken steps but must operate within the constitutional and legal framework.

With Jarange now planning a march to Mumbai during Ganeshotsav, the Maratha quota dispute has once again become one of Maharashtra's biggest political, legal and law-and-order challenges.