/Who Is Kamla Persad-Bissessar? The first female PM of Trinidad & Tobago, whom PM Modi called ‘Bihar Ki Beti’

PM Modi recently referred to Kamla Persad-Bissessar as 'Bihar Ki Beti' in his address to the Indian Diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago. The phrase ‘Daughter of Bihar’ sparked a historic yet overlooked connection between India and the Caribbean. This referral has sparked curiosity and pride among Indians.

Who is Kamla Persad-Bissessar?

Kamla Persad-Bissessar is the current Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. She created history when she became the first female Prime Minister of the Caribbean nation in 2010 and remained in office till 2015. Under her leadership United National Congress (UNC) again won the general election on April 28, 2025, and she resumed the office of Prime Minister. She has roots from Bihar, and her fore-fathers were from Bhelpur village of the Buxar district. Notably, she visited Bihar in 2012 after her historic election as the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. Her great-grandfather was a contract labourer who was transported from British India in 1889. While on her visit to her ancestral village, she met her relatives and was extremely emotional “Whatever I am today, it is because of my forefathers. It is in my genetic make-up and DNA.”

Born on April 22, 1952, in Siparia, a small town in southern Trinidad, Persad-Bissessar came from humble beginnings. She studied at the University of the West Indies, later earning a law degree from the Hugh Wooding Law School and completing additional studies in the United Kingdom and the United States. Before starting her political career, she served as a teacher and a legal consultant. Her breakthrough to the top of the country's political leadership is not only a personal milestone but also a significant cultural turnaround for a largely male-dominated region.

Her political journey began with the United National Congress (UNC), a party that largely represented the Indo-Trinidadian population. She rose through the ranks to become the first female Attorney General of the country and the first Female leader of the opposition. In 2010, she led a coalition called the People’s Partnership to a landslide victory, defeating the ruling People's National Movement (PNM). In 2010, after her election, she was sworn in on Bhagavath Gita, a symbol of Indo-Trinidadian unity, and a pride over religious and cultural heritage. However, her Ministerial rule was marred by corruption allegations, something that is a recurring theme in post-colonial democracies.