Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar, NDA's Candidate for Vice Presidential Election

The former Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar, is the candidate for the vice presidential election in 2022 from the NDA's edge. The announcement was made by BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday. He said in a press conference, "After considering all the factors and consultations with the party, we have decided to announce Kisan Putra (farmer's son) Jagdeep Dhankhar as the BJP and NDA's candidate for Vice President."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Glad that Jagdeep Dhankhar (West Bengal Governor) will be our (NDA's) Vice Presidential candidate." I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha and guide the proceedings of the House to further national progress.

After much deliberation, the party proposed the name of Jagdeep Dhankhar in the presence of PM Modi and the party's big leaders, including Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others. Let us know about Jagdeep Dhankhar:

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar?

1. The former Bengal Governor, known for his prickly relationship with Mamata Banerjee, was born on May 18, 1951 in Kithana, Rajasthan. He is a member of the BJP.

2. He completed his schooling at Sainik School, Chittorgarh.

3. Graduated in Physics from the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur, and also earned an LLB from the same institution.

4. Ex-President of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association in Jaipur.

5. Member of the 9th Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha Constituency in Rajasthan from 1989 to 1991 on a Janata Dal ticket.

6. Former MLA from Kishangarh in Rajasthan's 10th Legislative Assembly from 1993 to 1998.

7. President Ram Nath Kovind appointed him as Governor of West Bengal on July 30, 2019.

