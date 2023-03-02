Who is Hekani Jakhalu? Nagaland's first-ever woman MLA creates history in Northeast Elections 2023

Northeast Elections 2023: Hekani Jhakalu has created history as she became the first-ever woman MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) from Nagaland since the formation of the northeastern state in 1963. Hekani Jakhalu contested the Dimapur III seat from Bharatiya Janata Party's alliance NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party). She defeated Lok Janshakti Party's, Azheto Zhimomi. In the Nagaland elections in 2023, NDPP fielded two women candidates, Hekani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse (Western Angami). Most exit poll results have indicated the victory of the BJP-NDPP alliance in the Nagaland elections in 2023.

Hekani Jakhalu: Career

Hekani Jakhalu has a post-graduation degree in Law from the University of San Francisco. She worked in the United States for some time. Later, she returned to India's capital Delhi. She began her career as a lawyer. In 2006, she moved to Nagaland's capital, Kohima, and founded a non-governmental organisation (NGO), YouthNet. She felt the need to open more opportunities for the youth of Nagaland in their home state.

Hekani Jakhalu's NGO YouthNet aims to create more opportunities for the youth of Nagaland. YouthNet has helped 23,500 people and employs 30 people.

Hekhani Jakhalu received the Nari Shakti Puruskar Award in 2018 for contributing to women and youth empowerment. It is one of India's highest civilian awards, and the government of India gives it only to women. Hekani Jakhalu is the only person from northeast India to have received the award in 2018.

Hekani Jakhalu: Constituency

Hekani Jakhalu contested in the Nagaland Assembly election 2023 from NDPP. The 48-year-old social activist fought from Dimapur III and became the first woman in Nagaland to be elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).