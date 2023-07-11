Who is Gunadhar Nandi Maharaj, the Jain seer who was on 'fast unto death'?

Jain seer Gunadhar Nandi Maharaj has ended his fast unto death after meeting Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara in Varur, Hubballi, on Monday (July 10). Following an assurance from the minister, the Jain monk said he has full faith in Parameshwara's words that justice will prevail. Notably, the seer started the indefinite fast following the gruesome murder of Jain muni Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaja last week.

The minister, accompanied by other officials, went to the Jain ashram at Varur. After a detailed discussion with Gunadhar Nandi Maharaj, the minister told the media that he was deeply hurt by the murder of Jain monk Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj in the Belagavi district. "The accused have been arrested. The investigation is proceeding within the legal framework by a team led by Deputy SP."

"Today, I have given an assurance on taking all necessary steps and conveyed to him that we are with the Jain community. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too has spoken to the seer over the telephone. Based on our request, the seer has withdrawn his fast," he added.

Jain Monk puts forward demands

According to Jain Wiki, Gunadhar Nandi Maharaj is the 108th Jain Sree Acharaya, who received his initiation from Jain Monk Kunthu Sagar Maharaj.

He was born on December 20, and his birth name was Raju.

As a follower of non-violence, Jain monk Gunadhar Nandhi Maharaj said he forgives the murderer. He said, "Various seers, including the Panchacharyas, Muslim religious heads, political leaders, including former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, and others, have expressed solidarity." He also apologised to people if he hurt anyone's sentiments.

Parameshwara said that the Jain monk has put forward certain demands to the government:

-Protection for Jain monks during their pilgrimage and the places where monks stay during their yatras.

-He asked for the protection of Jain mandirs.

-Separate development corporations for Jains.

State government rules out CBI investigation

The BJP party earlier accused the Congress party of shielding the killer.

While talking to the media, Parameshwara said that nobody should try to give this case political colour and urged people to stop making irresponsible statements.

He assured that no one is shielding anybody and that a thorough investigation will be conducted.

However, he ruled out a CBI probe stating that the state police are capable of investigating the case.

"As Home Minister, I will not elaborate on the case and leave it to the police to share details after a thorough investigation. As the investigation is being done properly, I don’t see any reason to hand the case over to the CBI," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE