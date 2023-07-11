Delhi Weather Update: Yamuna River crosses danger mark, evacuation begins; IMD issues alert

In Delhi, as the Yamuna River breached the danger limit of 205 metres, triggering an orange alert by the India Meteorological Department, officials on Tuesday urged locals to relocate and evacuate the area.

According to the news agency PTI, the river is expected to rise to 206.65 metres by Tuesday afternoon.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) flood monitoring portal at 6 am stated that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge rose to 206.28 metres after the Haryana government released water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar.

This comes as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting with MCD and other flood officials on Monday to monitor the situation. In a press conference afterwards, the chief minister said that there is no flood-like threat in Delhi from the rising water level of the Yamuna.

'Waterlogging is a yearly ritual'

The ongoing monsoon season in India has raised safety concerns in Delhi. The Met Department has issued a yellow alert for the city, indicating moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for the coming days. The minimum temperature is expected to reach 24.4 degree Celsius, three notches below normal.

Amid heavy rains over the weekend, several roads and tunnels were closed due to waterlogging and traffic. Delhi LG VS Saxena, after visiting the Yamuna Bazar area said, "Waterlogging has become a yearly ritual. Sewage cleaning not done, drain water is not treated properly. Due to all these things which have not been done for years, waterlogging occurs."

In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic Alert. Movement to traffic will remain restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

Schools will remain closed for the second consecutive day, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said. The order was issued on Monday, highlighting the need to prioritise the safety of kids in light of heavy rainfall. However, the schools will remain closed for primary students only, teachers and heads shall come to schools as usual.

The Delhi government has advised citizens to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been alerted of the possible disruption in services.

The rail services over the old Yamuna bridge in Delhi have been temporarily suspended amid a rise in the water level of the Yamuna.

(With inputs from agencies)

