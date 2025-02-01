Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2025-26 at the Indian Parliament on Saturday (Feb 1). It was a historic moment as it was her eighth consecutive budget.

Advertisment

Marking the occasion, Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament draped in an exquisite saree, once again showcasing her love for Indian artwork and cultural heritage.

What did Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wear on Budget day?

On Saturday, Sitharam walked out wearing a beautiful off-white saree that quickly caught the eyes of fashion aficionados and art lovers.

Advertisment

Also read: Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman pays tribute to Madhubani art, dons elegant off-white saree

Her saree was a tribute to the centuries-old Madhubani art form of Bihar.

Dulari Devi Ji is among those who has been conferred the #PeoplesPadma. She is a talented artist who hails from Madhubani in Bihar.



During the informal interaction with the awardees after the ceremony, she presented to me her artwork. Humbled by her gesture. My gratitude to her. pic.twitter.com/j0sPPIOGWR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2021

Advertisment

The white handloom silk saree featured a golden border with intricate and colourful Madhubani prints, making it the highlight of her elegant attire. She paired her gorgeous saree with a contrasting red blouse and gold jewellery.

Did you know the saree is a gift from a Padma Shri awardee?

Continuing her tradition of honouring India’s rich textile heritage, Sitharaman wore a saree that was gifted to her by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi.

Dulari, who hails from Bihar, presented the saree to the finance minister during her visit to Madhubani for a credit outreach event at the Mithila Art Institute.

Also read: Nirmala Sitharaman Honors Madhubani Art Through her Saree, Read Details Here!

During their conversation about Madhubani art in Bihar, Dulari gifted the saree and requested Sitharaman to wear it on Budget Day.

Who is Dulari Devi?

The 52-year-old artist was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2021 for her immense contribution to preserving folk art.

Born in Ranti village, Bihar, Dulari Devi comes from a marginalised Dalit Mallah community. Growing up in a rural area, she faced numerous personal hardships.

Also read: India Budget 2025: Zero Income Tax till ₹12 lakh income under new tax regime, announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Married at the tender age of 13, she was abandoned by her husband at 16 and returned to her parent's home after losing her child

She developed her love for the art form when she was working as a domestic help in the home of Madhubani artisan Mahasundari Devi, who introduced her to Karpoori Devi, another renowned Madhubani painter.

Also read: Budget 2025: 120 new aviation destinations - modified 'UDAN Scheme' to boost regional air connectivity

Over the years, she has created more than 10,000 paintings, which have been showcased in over 50 exhibitions. She has also presented her artwork to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.