Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (Feb 1) announced a major relief for the middle class in India with a special tax exemption for salaried individuals. The new tax structure is designed to reduce taxes for middle-income earners, leaving more disposable income for household consumption, savings, and investment, which can help boost economic growth.

'Nil Tax' slab

As per the announcement, under the new tax regime, the government has introduced significant changes to benefit taxpayers, especially the middle class. One of the key highlights is the introduction of a "nil tax" slab for income up to ₹12 lakh (or 1.2 million), meaning individuals with income up to this threshold will pay no income tax.

For salaried taxpayers, this limit increases to ₹12.75 lakh, with a standard deduction of ₹75,000.

The revised slabs and rates aim to substantially reduce the tax burden for the middle class, leaving more money in their hands to encourage increased household consumption, savings, and investment.

Tax exemptions over the years

A look at the tax exemption over the years shows that exemption limits have gradually increased over the years. In 2005, the exemption limit was from ₹1 lakh in 2005 to ₹12 lakhs in 2025. Here are the tax exemptions:

2005: ₹1 lakh

2012: ₹2 lakhs

2014: ₹2.5 lakhs

2019: ₹5 lakhs

2023: ₹7 lakhs

2025: ₹12 lakhs

Old tax regime vs New tax regime

Under the old tax regime for FY 2024-25, the tax slabs were:

Up to Rs 3 lakh: NIL

Rs 3 lakh—Rs 7 lakh: 5 per cent

Rs 7 lakh—Rs 10 lakh: 10 per cent

Rs 10 lakh—Rs 12 lakh: 15 per cent

Rs 12 lakh—Rs 15 lakh: 20 per cent

Above Rs 15 lakh: 30 per cent

In contrast, the new tax regime offers a different structure: