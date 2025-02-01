Nirmala Sitharaman Honors Madhubani Art Through her Saree, Read Details Here!

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2025-26, wearing an elegant off-white saree that paid homage to Madhubani art, a traditional Indian art form from Bihar
The saree was a gift from Dulari Devi, a Padma Shri awardee, whom Sitharaman met during a credit outreach event at the Mithila Art Institute in Bihar
Sitharaman's sartorial choices on budget day have consistently highlighted her appreciation for Indian handloom textiles and craftsmanship, drawing attention to the country's rich cultural heritage
Over the years, she has worn a variety of sarees representing different Indian traditions, including a Mangalagiri saree from Andhra Pradesh and a Kantha embroidered saree from West Bengal
Madhubani, also known as Mithila art, is renowned for its intricate patterns, vibrant colors, and fine detailing, which have gained international acclaim
By choosing to wear a Madhubani saree, Sitharaman not only showcased the art form but also celebrated the skill and artistry of Indian weavers and artisans
The finance minister's attire choices have become a significant part of the budget presentation, often sparking discussions and appreciation for traditional Indian textiles
