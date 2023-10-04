Who is Archana Gautam? Congress spokesperson confirms her expulsion from party. Here's what happened

Archana Singh has been expelled from Congress for six years, Anshu Awasthi, spokesperson for Uttar Pradesh Congress confirmed the news to News 18. The politician added that Archana has been expelled for her 'misconduct' and complaints from the party's Meerut unit.

Reports claimed that Archana was expelled in June this year but the letter of her expulsion went viral recently. Here's all you need to know about Archana and her background:

Who is Archana Gautam?

Born in 1994 or 1995 in Meerut, Archana Gautam is a model, beauty pageant title holder and former contestant in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. According to Wikipedia, Archana completed her studies in Mass Communications.

Her career began with modelling in print and television advertising for several brands. She even made her cameo appearances in movies like Great Grand Masti and Baarat Company.

In 2014, she was named Miss Uttar Pradesh and won Miss Bikini India in 2018. Archana also represented India globally in Miss Cosmos 2018 and won the subtitle Most Talent 2018.

Archana Guatam's Political Career:

Archana joined the Indian National Congress in 2021 and got a ticket from Hastinapur for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, contesting with 7 other candidates. However, she lost to BJP candidate Dinesh Karthik and won only 1,519 votes.

Meanwhile, Anshu said, "She had no political background, yet the party trusted her, gave her respect and honour, and fielded her from Hastinapur constituency. There were frequent complaints of misconduct and misbehaviour from the party workers in the Meerut unit who stood by her and supported her in the 2022 Assembly elections. Hence, the party’s disciplinary committee has decided to expel Archana Gautam from the party."

He also claimed that a notice was issued to Archana but they got no response. She didn't clear her dues of several vehicles she hired during her election campaign.

The viral video

Last week, a video circulated on microblogging site X which showed Archana and her father being targeted by a small group, misbehaving with them.

In an interview with News 18, she said, "They did not allow us to enter the office and did not open the gates. We were told, ‘upar se aadesh hai aaki entry bandh hai (We have received orders that you are not allowed)’. I do not know the reason behind it."

She added, "My father is injured. My driver was hit on his head. This is not right. I am still fine. I will hold a press conference soon and will reveal the truth."

Archana during a live on her social media account, blamed Sandeep Singh for the situation of the party in the state. She claimed that the politician threatened to put in her jail, where she challenged him to do so.

