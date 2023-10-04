ED officials search AAP leader Sanjay Singh's residence in early morning raid linked to liquor policy case

India's law enforcement agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a search at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh as part of a money laundering investigation connected to the controversial Delhi liquor policy case. ED officials arrived at the Delhi home of the Rajya Sabha MP early morning on Wednesday (October 4). The case revolves around the excise policy of the Delhi government in 2021, which was subsequently revoked. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also faced nearly nine hours of questioning in April as part of the investigation. In February, former deputy chief minister of the AAP government in Delhi, Manish Sisodia, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the same case but he has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Connections with Businessman Dinesh Arora

Businessman Dinesh Arora, an approver in the case, alleged that Sanjay Singh introduced him to Manish Sisodia. The former Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia was the Delhi excise minister at the time.

Singh already responded to the allegations. Earlier in May, MP Sanjay Singh wrote a letter to Finance Secretary T V Somanathan, claiming that the ED Director and Assistant Director had wrongly linked his name to the alleged liquor scam, damaging his public image and reputation.

He demanded prosecution against these officers and had already sent a legal notice to them for an open and public apology for defaming him.

According to ED sources cited by ANI, Sanjay Singh's name appeared four times in the ED's charge sheet, with one wrong reference where his name was mentioned instead of Rahul Singh, who was the then excise commissioner.

Importantly, Singh was never named as an accused by the ED, which has filed three chargesheets in the case. He was neither summoned nor had his statement recorded in connection with the case, despite references to him in the chargesheets.

Allegations of corruption in liquor policy

The CBI alleged that liquor companies were involved in shaping the excise policy, which would have resulted in a 12 percent profit for these firms. The agency claims that a liquor lobby, referred to as the "South Group," paid kickbacks in this matter.

Of the proposed 12 percent profit, six percent was allegedly funneled to public servants through intermediaries.

The ED is actively investigating the alleged laundering of these kickbacks, which has raised significant concerns about corruption within the Delhi liquor policy.

Politicians have been trading barbs over the alleged scam. Following the scrapping of the excise policy, the BJP accused the Delhi government of reverting to the old liquor policy to conceal corruption.