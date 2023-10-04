India's Electoral Bonds: 28th tranche sales begin today

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 08:05 AM IST
The State Bank of India opens its 28th tranche of electoral bond sales. Undertaken by the Indian government, the ten-day window is set to kick-start today, It will be accessible at all authorised branches of the state bank of India until October 13.

