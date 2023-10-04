Explained | Bihar caste survey: More than 63% of state's population are OBCs and EBCs

The results of a recent caste survey conducted by the Bihar government have been made public, and they show that more than 63 per cent of the state's population belongs to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs).

The Bihar legislature unanimously approved a resolution about a caste-based survey, the state's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced in a statement. In the Bihar Assembly, nine political parties had adopted a resolution calling on the state government to pay for the caste survey.

The survey took into account a person's economic situation in addition to their caste, which will help us build new policies and programs for the advancement of all classes.

Data on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were published following every independent India census from 1951 to 2011, but no information on other castes. Before that, caste information was included in every Census up until 1931.

Caste-based data, however, was gathered but not released in 1941. There would not have been an all-India caste table, according to MWM Yeats, the census commissioner at the time. The time has passed for this large, expensive table to be a part of the main project. During World War II, this occurred.

There is no accurate estimate for the population of OBCs, different groupings within the OBCs, and others in the lack of such a census.

What is the caste survey in Bihar?

The caste survey results were made public by the Bihar government on Monday.

The Bihar assembly unanimously approved the caste survey idea twice, first in 2019 and once in 2020. Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of the Janata Dal United (JD-U), was working with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the time. The state administration then began the survey procedure this year.

In the interim, Nitish severed connections with the BJP and established a coalition government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other parties known as the "Mahagatbandhan" (Grand Alliance) to rule the state. The Grand Alliance's 28-party opposition alliance, INDIA, which aims to unseat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the general elections of 2024, also includes the parties of the Grand Alliance.

The national census, which was intended to be performed in 2021 but has yet to begin, was only going to include members of the scheduled castes (SCs) and scheduled tribes (STs), but the Nitish government decided to survey on its own last year.

The caste census got off to a rocky start in January and was put on hold by the Patna High Court due to petitions opposing it. However, once the courts approved the exercise in August and dismissed the pleas, the exercise was continued later.

The survey's results have now been made public. The exercise was funded with Rs 1 billion by the Nitish government last year, and the deadline was set for February 2023. However, the exercise started in January instead of February, and the results were released nine months later than expected.

Although it is officially referred to as a "caste survey," in all actuality, it is a census because the exercise tallied the state's population and recorded it according to the caste identification of the people enumerated.

The Bihar caste survey's results

According to the Bihar caste survey, the 'backward communities' make up about 63 per cent of the state's population.

According to the caste survey, Bihar's overall population is estimated to be 130 million.

The extremely backward classes (EBCs), which make up about 36 per cent of the 130 million people, are the largest group.

With roughly 27.13 per cent, the other backward classes (OBCs) come in second.

According to the caste study, the Yadavas, an OBC group that includes the family of former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, make up the largest social group in the state with a 14.27 per cent share of the population. The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) of Nitish is in coalition with the RJD, and Tejashwi, the son of Lalu, is the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

According to the caste study, scheduled castes (SCs), also known as Dalits, make up 19.65 per cent of the state's population, and scheduled tribes (STs) make up roughly 1.68 per cent of the population of Bihar.

About 15.52 per cent of the people in the state fall under the "unreserved category," often known as the "general" category. This group is referred to as the "upper castes" in general.

The caste survey's sociopolitical importance

The demand for adequate representation of historically underrepresented communities in public institutions and politics is linked to the call for the caste survey.

Currently, there is a 15 per cent reservation for scheduled castes (SCs) in government employment and higher education, a 7 per cent reservation for scheduled tribes (STs), and a 22 per cent reservation for other backward classes (OBCs).

Political parties make their estimates in states and for Lok Sabha and Assembly seats during elections. The Mandal Commission put the OBC population at 52per cent; other estimates have been based on data from the National Sample Survey.

The question arises, is this a political motive? If yes, then who shall benefit from it? To understand the nuances, Wion spoke to Dr. Sajjan Kumar, political analyst, and researcher, to which he explained, “An updated caste data is required not because to promote caste system but for proper implementation of the government schemes. So, it should have been done way before. As caste is a reality. The problem comes with how you utilize the data, What are the intentions? there lies the policy and politics. While the Bihar govt has released the caste data- there are different ways of reading it- The EBCs (extremely backward class) constitute the majority. The opposition party will try to make it upper-class versus the OBCs but it may also snowball into dominant OBCS, the middle-class OBCs, and the extremely backward class OBCs. There has been no significant representation of the EBCs in the last 33 years. Since 1990- Bihar has been ruled by an OBC politician. Both Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Nitish Kumar belong to Yadav and Kurmis. Then what about EBCs? What is their credential? now the BJP may use this data to play against the Yadav and Kurmis for OBCs and the EBCs because in terms of representation. The BJP gets votes from the weaker OBCs and EBCs.”