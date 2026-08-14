Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday (Aug 14) questioned the Bar Council of India's intervention in the controversy involving students of the NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, saying the matter was essentially a dialogue between him and the students. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed strong displeasure over the Bar Council of India's intervention in the NALSAR University of Law controversy, questioning the decision to block enrolment of the institution's 2026 graduates as advocates.
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A Supreme Court bench led by the CJI has also sought a response from the BCI on the circulars issued in connection with the row and directed that no punitive action be taken against NALSAR students or faculty while the matter is being considered.
This comes after the Bar Council of India initially directed State Bar Councils not to enrol graduates from NALSAR's 2026 batch as advocates. The action followed a campaign by students opposing the proposed participation of Justice Kant as chief guest at the university's convocation over his remarks referring to certain unemployed youth as 'cockroaches'.
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'Who are they to interfere?'
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Reacting to the BCI's intervention, Justice Kant questioned why the legal regulator had stepped into what he viewed as an interaction between him and the students. "It's a dialogue between me and students; who are they (BCI) to interfere," said the CJI.
The CJI said that if students want to protest lawfully, the BCI has no business interfering. The Court has agreed to hear a plea on the matter brought by Senior Advocate K. Parameshwar. “BCI has nothing do with this. We are with you. Students have written a letter to me. It's a dialogue between students and me. Who are they to unnecessarily issue a circular?"
"When I was in college, I was actively involved in student activities. Sometimes, even if they are saying the wrong thing, if they are lawfully raising their voice, it must be allowed”, the CJI said.