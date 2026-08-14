/NALSAR graduates spared? BCI withdraws controversial bar enrolment order hours after blocking 2026 graduates over CJI 'cockroach' row

The Bar Council of India on Thursday (Aug 13) temporarily withdrew its order directing State Bar Councils to stop the enrollment of 2026 graduates of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad. Notably, the controversial directive was issued just hours earlier.

The initial order, issued by BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, linked the move to an ongoing controversy at NALSAR over a student campaign opposing the proposed participation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant at the university's convocation. The students had protested the CJI's presence at the convocation ceremony over his remarks referring to unemployed youth as cockroaches.

The BCI later reversed the decision, saying graduates from the 2026 batch would be free to enrol with the State Bar Council of their choice.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Why did the BCI change its decision?

In its revised communication, the BCI said its members had unanimously concluded that the "vast majority" of NALSAR's 2026 graduates were innocent and had not intended to participate in what the Council described as a "move of disrespect".

The Council said it had also received information from "some reliable sources" suggesting that a small number of teachers and outsiders may have influenced or "instigated" students. "No student shall be made to suffer without any fault on his part," the BCI said.

The Council will now wait for an inquiry report from the NALSAR Vice-Chancellor before deciding whether any further action is required.

What triggered the dispute?

The controversy began after NALSAR students submitted a representation opposing Justice Kant's proposed appearance as chief guest at their convocation.

The students cited his remarks during proceedings concerning alleged police excesses against NEET protesters in New Delhi.

The BCI's original communication sought a detailed report from the university within three days. It also asked NALSAR to identify students who were principally involved in initiating, organising or coordinating the campaign, along with details of the representation and its signatories.

BCI had raised concerns over students' conduct

The initial order took a strong position on the campaign, saying the conduct of law students needed to be examined against the standards expected of people entering the legal profession.

The BCI drew a distinction between legitimate expression and what it described as organised intimidation, coercion, personal vilification, disruption, obstruction or calls for a boycott against a constitutional functionary or institutional programme.

It further argued that students showing disregard for the highest judicial office could become a liability to the legal profession.