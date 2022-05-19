Wheat export ban: India says measure to help nations in need, food grains shouldn't meet Covid shots' fate

Voicing concern over hoarding and discrimination, India called out the West and said on Wednesday that food grains should not meet the fate of the Covid shots, media reports said. This comes as there is an ‘unjustified increase’ in food prices. The decision to restrict wheat exports has been taken so that it can truly respond to people in need, it stressed.

On Wednesday, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, said, "A number of low-income societies are today confronted with the twin challenges of rising costs and difficulty in access to food grains. Even those like India, who have adequate stocks, have seen an unjustified increase in food prices. It is clear that hoarding and speculation is at work. We cannot allow this to pass unchallenged."

At the ministerial meeting on 'Global Food Security Call to Action', Muraleedharan gave the statement.

The meeting was chaired by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken under the US Presidency of the UN Security Council for May.

For the first time since announcement on May 13, India spoke over the issue of the wheat export ban during the meeting in the UN.

“Indian government has recognised the spike in global prices of wheat which put our food security and those of our neighbours and other vulnerable countries at risk. We are committed to ensuring that such adverse impact on food security is effectively mitigated and the vulnerable cushioned against sudden changes in the global market,” Muraleedharan said.

"In order to manage our own overall food security and support the needs of neighbouring and other vulnerable developing countries, we have announced some measures regarding wheat exports on May 13, 2022," he said.

"Let me make it clear that these measures allow for export on the basis of approvals to those countries, which are required to meet their food security demands. This will be done at the request of the governments concerned. Such a policy will ensure that we will truly respond to those who are most in need," he said.

"It is necessary for all of us to adequately appreciate the importance of equity, affordability and accessibility when it comes to food grains. We have already seen to our great cost how these principles were disregarded in the case of Covid-19 vaccines. Open markets must not become an argument to perpetuate inequity and promote discrimination," Muraleedharan added.

(With inputs from agencies)