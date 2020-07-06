What triggered the India-China standoff, and why is Beijing irked?

The border standoff between India and China happened more than a month ago. Dubbed as the “bloodiest” standoff in the longest time, it had stirred up new tensions between the countries, before both mutually agreed to disengage on Monday.

India had recently begun work on improving its border infrastructure. As part of this, India built new roads, highways, and bridges. This was done for the Indian forces to be more watchful of the neighbour.

Also read: India-China standoff: Galwan pullback after NSA Doval's two-hour phone call with Chinese foreign minister

Over the last four years, India’s spending on the roads being constructed along the Line of Actual Control has tripled. Even after the standoff, the work has continued.

The Darbuk Shayok Daulat Beg Oldie road could have allegedly been the key factor that led to the brawl between both the sides. The road runs parallel to the LAC, and India has spent almost 20 years building the road - an all weather path, which connects to Leh.

Why is China worried?

The DSDBO highway provides the Indian military access to a section of the Tibet Xijiang highway that passes through Aksai Chin. India has been building feeder roads along this highway, one of which branches off towards the Galwan Valley, where the conflict happened.

Also read: India-China standoff: PM Narendra Modi's Ladakh visit gives a clear message to Beijing

Under the Modi government, India’s spending on LAC roads has tripled. rom Rs 4,600 crores in 2016 to almost Rs 12 thousand crores in 2020. The money has gone towards building more roads, bridges and tunnels.

The DSDBO road is essential for India’s armed forces, as it connects Leh to Daulat Beg Oldi, which is a historic campsite and a military base, and has the world’s highest airstrip.

Additionally, India had created a military outpost, which is manned by soldiers from the Army and the Paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Force, which carry out patrolling across the LAC.