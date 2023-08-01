What is Lokmanya Tilak National Award? PM Modi conferred with honour in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on a visit to Pune on August 1 to lay the foundation stone of various development projects, a release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Sunday. As per the official statement, the PM will also be conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award after the inauguration of various projects.

Maharashtra’s chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will also be present at the function.

“At around 11 am, Prime Minister will perform Darshan and Pooja at Dagduesheth Mandir. At 11:45 am, he will be conferred Lokamanya Tilak National Award. Thereafter, at 12:45 pm, Prime Minister will flag off metro trains and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects,” the statement informed.

What is Lokmanya Tilak National Award?

The Lokmanya Tilak National Ward is conferred on people to honour the legacy of Indian independence activist, Bal Gangadhar Tilak. The award was constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983. It is given to people who have worked for the progress and development of the nation and whose contribution can only be looked upon as remarkable and extraordinary.

The award is presented every year on August 1, which is the death anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, also known as Lokmanya Tilak. Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a passionate advocate for Indian self-rule (Swarajya) and played a crucial role in mobilising the masses.

PM Modi has been chosen as the 41st recipient of this award, which includes a memento and citation, in recognition of his exceptional leadership and his efforts in fostering a sense of patriotism among citizens, the trust says.

After receiving this award, PM Modi will become the 41st recipient of the award, which was previously bestowed to former Presidents Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma and Pranab Mukherjee; former PMs Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr Manmohan Singh; businessmen N R Narayana Murthy and Cyrus Poonawala; and engineer E Sreedharan, among others.

Last year, the Lokmanya Tilak National Award was conferred upon senior scientist Tessy Thomas, popularly known as India's "missile woman." She served as the project director for Agni-4 and Agni-5 missile systems, making significant contributions to the country's defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies)

