India: At least 16 dead, several feared trapped after girder launcher crane collapses in Thane

At least 16 people were crushed to death and four injured after a girder launcher crane collapsed on them Monday (July 31) late night in India’s southwestern state of Maharashtra. The unfortunate incident took place at a construction site of the Samruddhi Expressway.

Several people are also feared trapped beneath the debris, which means the death toll was likely to go up as rescue officials clear the area.

All injured were rushed to a nearby hospital in Thane’s Shahapur area where they are being treated.

What is a girder launcher crane?

As per media reports, all dead workers were operating a large girder launcher crane when the accident happened.

A girder launcher is a big specialised crane which is used to move large steel beams or girders that are used to construct bridges, highways, flyovers and even tall buildings.

When the accident took place, workers were engaged in the construction of the third phase of the Samruddhi Expressway, reported NDTV.

Soon after the accident, emergency services including police, NDRF and fire brigade were deployed at the site.

Authorities said at least five to six people were feared trapped under the debris.

PM Modi offers condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences and offered a compensation of INR 200,000 to the families of the victims.

Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) earlier posted on X, “Pained by the tragic mishap in Shahapur, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured. NDRF and local administration are working at the site of the mishap and all possible measures are being taken to ensure proper assistance to those affected.”

"An ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹ 50,000," it added.

About Samruddhi (Mumbai-Nagpur) Expressway

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, also called the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, spans 701 kilometres and serves as a significant highway linking Mumbai and Nagpur.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is responsible for its construction. The initial phase connecting Nagpur to Shirdi was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December of the previous year.