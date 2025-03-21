A political storm was erupted on Thursday (March 20) in India's Karnataka after a senior state minister claimed he was honey-trapped along with 48 others where objectionable videos of these leaders were made.

Karnataka's cooperation minister KN Rajanna claimed he was a victim of the scandal.

"I am not alone; Based on the information I have, nearly 48 leaders have been ensnared in this game of CDs and pen drives, which are used to bring an end to their political journeys. Even members of the Opposition have been targeted," .

'People who have set their eyes on...'

It all started when a former BJP minister V Sunil Kumar accused the Opposition party of India, Congress, of running a "honey-trap factory" on Wednesday (March 19). He demanded strict action.

Moreover, Senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, alleged that the scandal was planned by Congress to win the seat of CM in the state.

"We also hear speculation that some people who have set their eyes on the CM post are indulging in such activities to defame their political opponents. In future, they may target anyone depending on their need,” Yatnal said.

'You hang me if...'

The situation was further intensified when BJP MLA Munirathna, who is facing a sexual harassment case, claimed he also has been a victim of the scandal.

“I have young grandchildren. Please give it a thought as to how they will feel when they go to their schools,” Munirathna said.

“You hang me if I am wrong, but do not indulge in character assassination," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)