/What Is Akash Prime missile? How is it different from the Akash-NG?

The Indian Army on Wednesday tested the Akash Prime Missile at over 15,000 feet in Ladakh. It will be equipped third and fourth regiments of the Akash air defence systems. The surface-to-air missile scored two direct hits on a fast-moving airborne target in the high altitude zone.
Indian missile development program continues to evolve at a rapid pace. India has recently tested the key player in its surface-to-air missile arsenal Akash defence system. The newest iteration, Akash Prime, is making headlines, but how is it in comparison with the already in use, Akash New Generation (NG).
Akash Prime is the latest iteration of the surface-to-air missile defence system. Developed by DRDO and produced by Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), and is designed to enhance India's missile defence capabilities in low temperature and high altitude situations.
Akash Prime is the fourth version of the Akash Missiles. The first three were Akash Mk-1, Akash-1S, and Akash NG. Notably, Akash Prime was previously tested in 2021 once, but this iteration includes the active radio frequency seeker and is optimised for the sensitive temperature region. The Akash Missile Defence System consists of a single battery with radar and four launchers. Each has three missiles with 60kg (130lb) high explosive, 64 targets and can attack up to 12 of them. The system provides coverage up to 2,000square km.
Akash NG has a range of 70-80 km compared to the 27-30 km range of the Akash Prime. It is sleeker and lighter and utilises a more advanced dual-pulse solid rocket motor, replacing the older ramjet engine for improved performance. Akash NG is mobile, and its smaller ground system footprint makes it easier to deploy and transport.
While Akash NG is the future with longer range and smarter tech. Akash Prime, on the other hand, is designed for specific terrain with lower temperatures and higher altitudes, smarter tech, reliable, and rugged.