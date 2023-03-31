What does India look like from space? ISRO'S new satellite images have the answer

Oceansat-3, also known as the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-06), has sent back spectacular new images of the planet using the Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM). The images were created as a mosaic using data that the National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC) received from the satellite, according to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

After processing 300 GB of data, each mosaic combines 2,939 images. The high-resolution pictures, which include every continent, show Earth as it appeared between February 1 and February 15 of this year. India can be seen in some of the photographs shining brightly and clearly from orbit.

The Earth as viewed on February 1–15, 2023 is seen in the "Global False Colour Composite mosaic generated by NRSC/ISRO using photos from Ocean Colour Monitor on EOS-06 mosaic with 1 km spatial resolution," that combines 2939 images after processing 300 GB of data.

Images sourced from ISRO/Twitter

On November 26, 2022, ISRO launched the nanosatellite OceanSat-3 as part of the PSLV-C54 mission. It is a component of a collection of ISRO satellites used for atmospheric and oceanographic study. Three key sensors, the Ocean Color Monitor (OCM-3), Sea Surface Temperature Monitor (SSTM), Ku-Band Scatterometer (SCAT-3), and ARGOS, were launched with OceanSat-3, allowing it to observe the planet at various wavelengths, reported NDTV.

Internet users were astounded to see the mesmerising view of our earth, particularly India, when the photographs went viral. A few things just make you feel proud of your country, one person commented. The Blue Planet in Earthy Hues, said another.

The American space agency NASA recently shared a breathtaking old image of Earth at night that offered an excellent view of the patterns of human settlements around the world.