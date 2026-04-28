/West Bengal heads into final phase of high-stakes assembly polls; Mamata Banerjee among over 1,000 candidates in fray

Following a record-breaking turnout in the opening round, West Bengal is preparing for the second and final phase of the 2026 Assembly Elections this Wednesday (April 29), under a blanket of tight security and rigorous monitoring. Polling will be held across 142 constituencies in seven key districts, including the capital city of Kolkata. This high-stakes round is highlighted by a defining battle in Bhabanipur, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking re-election against a fierce challenge from BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

Voting is scheduled to take place from 7 am to 6 pm., with over 3.22 crore eligible voters set to decide the fate of 1,448 candidates in the fray. This diverse candidate pool includes 1,228 men and 220 women. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the electorate includes approximately 1.64 crore men, 1.57 crore women, and 792 third-gender voters, alongside nearly 40,000 service voters.

To ensure smooth polling, authorities have set up 41,001 polling stations, including 1,700 auxiliary centres. In a push for inclusivity, 8,845 booths will be managed entirely by women, while several others will be operated by persons with disabilities.

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The final phase features three key contests that have drawn major attention. Along with the high-profile battle in Bhabanipur, Dum Dum Uttar is witnessing a face-off between Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and youth leader Dipsita Dhar.

In Panihati, the contest has taken an emotional turn, with Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar Hospital victim, contesting against TMC’s Tirthankar Ghosh.

The first phase of the elections, held on April 23, set a significant benchmark with a record voter turnout of 91.78 per cent. As the intense campaigning period officially concluded on Monday, all eyes are now on whether the urban and suburban districts of this final phase will maintain that momentum. Once the polling ends on Wednesday, the fate of the candidates will remain sealed until May 4, when the counting of votes takes place alongside assembly results in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.