/Clinical Rajasthan snap Punjab’s winning streak in IPL 2026; jump to 3rd place on points table

Clinical Rajasthan Royals (RR) have snapped Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 winning streak with a thumping win by six wickets in Mullanpur on Tuesday (Apr 28). Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey stitched a 71-run stand for the fifth wicket in just 36 balls to help their team chase 223 on a tricky wicket. Despite the loss, Punjab continue to sit at the top with 13 points in eight games, while the Royals jump to third place. They have won six out of nine contested matches, equaling RCB’s tally of 12 points.

Rajasthan won the toss and elected to field first in Mullanpur. Unlike previous games, Jofra Archer’s extra pace troubled the formidable Prabhsimran and Priyansh opening pair, with the Brit removing left-handed Arya in his second over on 29 off just 11 balls. Simran and Cooper Connolly added 59 for the second wicket, with the tricky Mullanpur pitch challenging the stroke-making.



Prabhsimran and team captain Shreyas Iyer continued from where they left off the other evening, with the keeper-batter completing yet another fifty. Even though Iyer looked on track to register his fifth successive IPL fifty this season, Nandre Burger picked his wicket on 30 off 27 deliveries. Leg spinner, Yash Raj Punia, had removed Prabhsimran earlier on 59.



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Marcus Stoinis played an unbelievable cameo at the end, hitting his first fifty of this season, finishing with 62 in just 22 balls, whacking six sixes and four fours. Punjab scored 222 for four in the first innings.

Royals crush Kings

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal did what they were asked to, hitting fours and sixes from the word go, adding 51 for the first wicket in just 3.2 overs. Sooryavanshi provided the blistering start, hitting five sixes and three fours during his 16-ball 43-run stay at the crease.



Dhruv Jurel joined Jaiswal in the middle, adding runs at will and keeping the hosts silent. Punjab’s premier wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal came in and returned with three wickets, all top order ones, to reduce them to 151 for four in 14 overs.

