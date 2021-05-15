West Bengal announces complete lockdown to stop Covid spread

Indian state of West Bengal on Saturday announced a complete lockdown from May 16 till May 30 in order to contain spread of coronavirus in the state.

"We are taking some strict measures to contain the pandemic, starting Sunday 6 am till 6 pm of May 30," Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

During this period, all government and private offices, shopping complexes, malls, bars, sports complexes, pubs and beauty parlours will remain closed, he said.

Movement of private vehicles, taxis, buses, metro rail, suburban trains will also be disallowed during the 15- day lockdown period.

"Petrol pumps will remain open and essential services like milk, water, medicine, electricity, fire, law and order and media will not come under the purview of it," he added.

E-commerce and home delivery services will be allowed.

