Chennai

Owing to a weather system in the Bay of Bengal, off India's southeast coast, the Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall (up to 11cms) in Chennai city and adjoining districts of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, for Wednesday 18th December.

Advertisment

Watch | India: Uttar Pradesh Police Bust Fake Credit Card Gang

Presently classified as a 'Well marked Low-Pressure Area,' the weather system is expected to move north-northwestwards towards North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh Coasts by Thursday, said the IMD. In meteorology, a 'Low Pressure Area' is associated with stormy weather, gusty winds, rough sea conditions, and rainfall. Rains are expected to continue in Chennai and adjoining districts on Thursday, 19th December as well.

Advertisment

Due to the impact of the weather system, a warning has been issued advising fishermen against venturing along the Tamil Nadu coast, and parts of South Andhra Pradesh coast where winds could be gusting at speeds up to 55kmph. The warning for fishermen is applicable until Saturday, 22nd December.

Also read | Video: Passenger ferry capsizes off near Gateway of India in Mumbai, one dead body found

The October-December period is the Northeast monsoon season which brings rains to India's eastern coastal states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha.