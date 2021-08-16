We'll help Afghan partners, Hindus and Sikhs come to India: New Delhi

India will repatriate Afghan Hindus and Sikhs amid the Taliban's takeover and bring them to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.

"There are several Afghans who've been our partners in [promoting] mutual developmental, educational and people-to-people endeavours. We'll stand by them," said MEA spokesperson.

"Commercial operations from Kabul airport have been suspended today. This has forced a pause in our repatriation efforts. We are awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the process," he said.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that "We'll facilitate repatriation to India of those who wishes to leave Afghanistan. There are also several Afghans who've been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational & people to people endeavours. We will stand by them."

"We had circulated emergency contact numbers & had also been extending assistance to community members. We're aware that there are still some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return & we're in touch with them," he added.



Indians living or working in Afghanistan had been receiving periodic advice from New Delhi.

As the Taliban marched towards Kabul, they were encouraged to flee the country.

Although many Indians have gone, there are still others who are stranded in Afghanistan and want to return.

(With inputs from agencies)