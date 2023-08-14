Weather update: IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand, orange alert for Himachal Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather warning for the northern parts of India. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in isolated places over Uttarakhand. In Himachal Pradesh also, the IMD has issued an orange alert for eight districts, indicating high weather impact.

“Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain/thunderstorm/ lightning at isolated places over Uttarakhand. Heavy to very heavy rain/thunderstorm/ lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and heavy rain at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana”, IMD issued a warning on Monday.

Heavy rainfall predicted in Himachal Pradesh

India Meteorological Centre in Himachal Pradesh has predicted that moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh in the next three hours.

According to the IMD statement, moderate to heavy rainfall at many places is very likely to continue over the state with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the district of Chamba Kangra Hamirpur Mandi Bilaspur Solan Shimla Kullu and Sirmaur.

It further forecasted very heavy rainfall at many places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Beas, Ranjit Sagar and the Pong dam catchment area.

All schools and colleges in the state will remain closed on August 14, due to heavy downpours; the State Department of Education issued a circular on Sunday.

IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand amid incessant rains

The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a red alert for Uttarakhand for August 13 and August 14.

As per IMD, heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand on August 13 and 14.

"Urgent red alert issued for Uttarakhand as heavy to very heavy rainfall, reaching extremely heavy levels (more than 204.4 mm), is forecasted for August 13th and 14th. Stay safe," India Meteorological Department tweeted.

Rainfall predictions in other states

Apart from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, IMD has also issued a warning for other states. The Met Department on Saturday issued an orange alert for sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim with predictions for “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in the region for the next two days.

It also advised locals to refrain from venturing into areas prone to water logging and from vulnerable structures.

In a post on X, IMD wrote, "Intense rainfall ahead. An orange alert has been issued for Sub- Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim. Prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm on August 12 and 13. Stay safe and stay informed!"

(With inputs from agencies)

