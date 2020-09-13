We must ensure 'sushasan' in Bihar: PM Modi at petroleum project inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Bihar’s administration has been exemplary in making sure that government schemes reach the common people and we must ensure that the good work done in the last 15 years must continue.

He said that we must ensure sushasan (good governance) in Bihar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has a very important role to play in taking Bihar forward on the path to progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three petroleum sector projects in poll-bound Bihar today.

These projects include state-run Indian Oil Corporation’s 193-km long Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) pipeline that will supply domestic cooking gas for bottling at Banka in the state.

PM Modi also dedicated state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s LPG bottling plant at Harsidhi in East Champaran district through video conferencing.

He said, “We do not live in the age where one generation saw the inauguration of a project and another generation saw its completion. New India and new Bihar believes in fast-paced development.”

(With inputs from agencies)