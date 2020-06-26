We have permission to conduct plasma therapy, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that it may be difficult to save very serious patients using plasma therapy, but it can help moderate patients by not letting their condition worsen.

"We have permission to conduct plasma therapy at LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospitals," the Delhi chief minister said, adding, "since the start of plasma therapy at LNJP hospital, the number of deaths has reduced to less than half as compared to earlier."

"There are some patients whose oxygen level became very low but they showed no symptoms, it dropped suddenly and they died suddenly," The Delhi cheif minister said.

Kejriwal asserted that the state government has provided oxymeter to asymptomatic patients including to those who have displayed mild symptoms during home isolation.

"A major issue with coronavirus is that oxygen level of patient drops suddenly. Oxygen level should be 95, if it drops below 90 then it should be considered dangerous," Kejriwal informed.

Kejriwal said that if oxygen levels fall below 85 then "it very serious."

Meanwhile, amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Assam, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there will be a complete lockdown imposed in the entire Kamrup metropolitan district from June 28 midnight onwards for the next 14 days.

The minister added that weekend lockdowns will be enforced in urban areas in Assam.

(With ANI inputs)