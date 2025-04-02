The German ambassador to India Dr. Philipp Ackermann has pushed for early conclusion of the India European Free trade agreement, saying that "time is good to develop the free trade agreement and to negotiate it as quickly as possible". India and the European Union earlier this year agreed to conclude the FTA by the end of this year, as both diversify markets and amid concerns over Donald Trump's tariff announcements.

The top German diplomat in India said, "Let me say, in all honesty, you have the President of the Commission of the European Union and the Prime Minister of India sitting together and saying, we commit ourselves that by the end of 2025 this agreement is negotiated and ready to be put on the table. Now that's an imperative according to which we have to react. So I think it comes from the top level, and that's where we want to see". He expressed his confidence in the talks, and termed the FTA as a "game changer for our business in India, as we see more investment".

The urgency for FTA comes amid Trump's focus on reciprocal tariffs that could shake up the global trading system in place for years. Asked for his reaction, he said, "Germany and the European Union, we are promoters for free trade. We are sitting together and trying to develop a free trade agreement with India, to shape it, to negotiate it. So it goes without saying that tariffs on goods are not to our liking". He added, "We have made it very clear that we think it's not the right way. But you know, it's, of course, at the discretion of any country to shape its economic policy. I don't foresee this as a great success in trade policy, international trade policy."

President Donald Trump is set to announce a significant new round of tariffs later today. The highly anticipated announcement could see sweeping duties that, according to the new administration in Washington, aim to protect US interests. The tariffs are expected to build on previous measures Trump has enacted since taking office, including a 20% duty on all Chinese imports, 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, and earlier levies on Canada and Mexico tied to immigration and drug trafficking concerns.

On India-German ties, the ambassador said, "We will have a new government in a couple of weeks, but I can assure you that there will be a huge continuity when it comes to the political relationship with India. We will continue our focus on India. We will continue to work together with India". Germany is in the process of forming a new government following the federal election held on February 23, 2025. The conservative CDU/CSU alliance, led by Friedrich Merz, emerged as the largest bloc in the Bundestag, securing 28.5% of the vote and positioning Merz as the likely next chancellor.

The ambassador was speaking on the sidelines of the climate talk organised by the German embassy in Delhi under the aegis of GSDP- Green and Sustainable Development Partnership between India and Germany. Climate envoys of Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden were present on the occasion. The climate talk explored India's key role in advancing climate action, including investments in green technology, infra, and shaping a low-carbon economy.

"Climate change, global warming, green and sustainable development are at the core of our collaboration", the German ambassador Dr Ackermann said at the meeting.